China Recycling completes warrant exchange offer

China Recycling Energy (CREG -8.4% ) has exchanged all remaining outstanding warrants that were issued to investors as part of two financings in 2018 and 2019, respectively, for shares of CREG’s common stock.

"This exchange offer helped to eliminate all outstanding warrants issued to investors, thereby simplifying the Company’s capital structure for our shareholders and removing a significant stock overhang," said CEO Guohua Ku. "As a result, we believe investors are now better able to value the business as we focus on new strategic growth initiatives."