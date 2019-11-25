Stocks start with solid gains; tech a strong early leader

Stocks open on a higher note amid a surprising burst of big M&A deals before the Thanksgiving holiday; Dow +0.4% , S&P +0.5% , Nasdaq +0.9% .

TD Ameritrade ( +3.3% ) will be bought by Charles Schwab for ~$26B in an all-stock deal, Tiffany ( +5.8% ) agrees to be acquired by LVMH for $135/share in cash, The Medicines Co. ( +22.2% ) will be scooped up by Novartis for $85/share in cash, and eBay ( +1.7% ) sold its ownership in StubHub to viagogo for $4B.

In the latest U.S.-China trade news, China reportedly is aiming to step up efforts to protect intellectual property rights and enforce stricter penalties against IP theft, which could help both sides reach a phase one agreement.

European bourses trade higher, with Germany's DAX and France's CAC both +0.5% while U.K.'s FTSE +0.9% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.8% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.7% .

In the U.S., 10 of the 11 S&P 500 sectors are up, led by information technology ( +0.9% ), consumer discretionary ( +0.6% ) and health care ( +0.5% ), while energy ( -0.2% ) is the lone loser in the early going.

U.S. Treasury prices are little changed, with the two-year and 10-year yields each down a basis point to 1.62% and 1.76%, respectively; U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% to 98.37.

WTI crude oil flat at $57.77/bbl.