Stocks start with solid gains; tech a strong early leader

Stocks open on a higher note amid a surprising burst of big M&A deals before the Thanksgiving holiday; Dow +0.4%, S&P +0.5%, Nasdaq +0.9%.
TD Ameritrade (+3.3%) will be bought by Charles Schwab for ~$26B in an all-stock deal, Tiffany (+5.8%) agrees to be acquired by LVMH for $135/share in cash, The Medicines Co. (+22.2%) will be scooped up by Novartis for $85/share in cash, and eBay (+1.7%) sold its ownership in StubHub to viagogo for $4B.
In the latest U.S.-China trade news, China reportedly is aiming to step up efforts to protect intellectual property rights and enforce stricter penalties against IP theft, which could help both sides reach a phase one agreement.
European bourses trade higher, with Germany's DAX and France's CAC both +0.5% while U.K.'s FTSE +0.9%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.8% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.7%.
In the U.S., 10 of the 11 S&P 500 sectors are up, led by information technology (+0.9%), consumer discretionary (+0.6%) and health care (+0.5%), while energy (-0.2%) is the lone loser in the early going.
U.S. Treasury prices are little changed, with the two-year and 10-year yields each down a basis point to 1.62% and 1.76%, respectively; U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% to 98.37.
WTI crude oil flat at $57.77/bbl.
