Barclays cools on Molson Coors

Barclays says it's taking a wait-and-see approach with Molson Coors (TAP -0.2% ) due to the recent track record of disappointments.

"We continue to appreciate the newfound urgency and creativity with which TAP has been working to improve top-line trends across its portfolio over the last 6 months and view the growth agenda within the newly announced 'revitalization plan' as a welcome extension of this. Still, there have been too many disappointments for too long and we worry that the company's approach of doing very little hand-holding with regard to near term guidance will mean improved revenue trends will need to be apparent before investors are willing to re-engage with the story."

The firm lowers TAP to an Equal-weight rating from Overweight. The average sell-side rating and Quant Rating on TAP are also at Neutral.