Sasol warns of 20% profit drop, secures new debt agreements

Sasol (SSL +1.1%) says headline earnings for the six months to the end of December could fall at least 20% from R23.25/share reported in the same period a year ago, and could be further affected by adjustments resulting from its half-year-end closure process.
SSL also agrees to a new $1B (R14.7B) debt facility with lenders, who have agreed to raise the debt covenant to 3.5x net debt to EBITDA for Sasol’s results to the end of June 2020; afterwards, a 3x net debt to EBITDA covenant will apply.
SSL has a $1B syndicated loan facility with various banks for 18 months, and two bilateral facilities with a quantum of $250M and a tenor of two years.
"These facilities enhance the company’s dollar liquidity position during the peak gearing phase as the Lake Charles chemicals project ramps up," the company says.
