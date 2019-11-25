Teva in talks with DoJ to end generics probe - Bloomberg

Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA +6.5% ) pops higher in morning trade following a Bloomberg report that it has held talks with the U.S. Department of Justice about resolving a criminal antitrust probe of alleged price-fixing by the companies, Bloomberg reports.

A unit of Indian generics giant Sun Pharmaceutical also has been in talks with federal prosecutors, Bloomberg reports.

Among possible outcomes that have been discussed are deferred prosecution agreements in which the companies would admit to certain allegations but would be shielded from indictment in exchange for cooperating with the investigation and paying fines, according to the report.

Prosecutors have been probing allegations that generic drugmakers conspired to prop up the prices of certain widely used medications for more than five years and have hinted several times this year that charges could be imminent.