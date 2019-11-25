Best Buy Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.03 (+10.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.71B (+1.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, bby has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 20 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 18 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Best Buy Faces Headwinds Into Earnings