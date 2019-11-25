Hormel Foods Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.47 (-7.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.51B (-0.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, hrl has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.