Dollar Tree Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.13 (-4.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.74B (+3.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, dltr has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 8 downward.