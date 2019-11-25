Dick's Sporting Goods Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (-2.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.91B (+2.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, dks has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 1 downward.