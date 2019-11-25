Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (-27.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $870.82M (+1.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, anf has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward.

