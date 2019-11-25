Valaris discloses 18.7% active stake by Luminus

Valaris (VAL +8.2% ) is on the move after shareholder Luminus Management says it owns an 18.7% active stake in the company; the investment advisor had owned a 4.5% holding as of a June 12 press release.

Luminus also sends a letter to VAL's board advising not to enter into any debt capital markets transactions for the time being and refrain from "any corporate machinations that impact the ability of stockholders... to buy Valaris stock, vote their stake or have a say in the future of the company."

"After months of fruitless discussions between the company and our firm, we want to reiterate our perspectives and call upon you to act," Luminus says.

VAL has been evaluating a proposal from Luminus for a $2.5B bond offering to fund a special dividend, after the investment manager earlier said it was disappointed with the company's stock performance.