Fox sells out Super Bowl ad slots early

Fox (FOX, FOXA) says it has sold out of its Super Bowl inventory with rates 6% higher than a year ago.

The network worked with the NFL to lower the overall number of ad breaks, which helped to raise the appeal of the "A" slots in the leadoff spots. Higher ratings this year for the NFL overall have also helped to support ad rates. Fox sold out of its ads much earlier than NBC and CBS did over the last couple of Super Bowls.

Fox is now working on selling pre-game and post-game inventory for companies that weren't ready to pull the trigger early.