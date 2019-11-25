Cracker Barrel Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.04 (+4.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $754.34M (+2.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, CBRL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.