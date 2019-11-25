Small caps aim to retake some ground

One story of H2 has been large-cap outperformance (or small-cap underperformance). Up 26.3% YTD, the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) has outrun the Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 500 basis points, with nearly all of that separation occurring since June.

Not today though. The IWM is up a full 2% vs. just a 0.5% advance for the S&P. Andrew Cinko at Bloomberg wonders if this is a sign investors in this most-hated of bull markets are finally ready to take on more risk, or if it's a head-fake.

