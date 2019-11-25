Dycom Industries Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.72 (-26.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $848.19M (-0.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, DY has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.