Mitsubishi beats out Shell to buy Dutch power firm Eneco

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A +0.5% ) says it is disappointed to lose a tender for Dutch renewable energy business Eneco, which went to a group led by Japan's Mitsubishi (OTCPK:MSBHF) for €4.1B ($4.52B).

P-E firm KKR, which had paired with with Dutch lender Rabobank for a bid, also was beaten out.

Shell, which has said it plans to spend an average of $2B-$3B annually on energy transition investments starting in 2021, had teamed up with Dutch pension fund manager PGGM in its bid to buy Eneco.

Mitsubishi's win is a blow for Shell, which says it "will continue to look for opportunities in the energy transition" but had counted on Eneco to help meet its power commitment.