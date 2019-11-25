Hochschild issues production outlook for 2020

Hochschild Mining (OTCPK:HCHDF) says it is on track to meet its production guidance of 457,000 gold-equivalent ounces in 2019, but expects production to be lower in 2020, owing to permitting delays at Pallancata, Peru.

Forecasts 2020 production to be 432,000 GEOs, at an all-in sustaining cost on a gold-equivalent basis of between $1,105/oz and $1,045/oz.

Costs are expected to rise moderately owing to a one-off $22M project to increase tailings capacity at Inmaculada and the reduced production at Pallancata.

Forecasts overall capital expenditure of $115M - $130M, with brownfield exploration budget for 2020 is ~$36M.