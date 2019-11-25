Box Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

Box (NYSE:BOX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.01 (+83.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $174.67M (+12.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, box has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.