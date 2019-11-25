Autodesk Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.72 (+148.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $823.95M (+24.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, adsk has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 20 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 18 downward.