Keysight Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Keysight (NYSE:KEYS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.18 (+16.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.09B (+4.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, keys has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.