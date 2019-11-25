PetroTal forecast higher 2019 exit oil rates

PetroTal (OTC:PTALF +9.5% ) announced that drilling of the Company's second horizontal well ("5H"), located on the Bretaña field, Peru, is progressing according to budget and timeline.

The Company also expects to complete commissioning of the Central Production Facilities during the week of December 22, 2019, increasing the nominal production facility capacity to 10,000 bbls/day and 40,000 barrels of water per day.

In light of management's confidence that the 5H will behave similarly to the 4H well, the Company expects to increase its year-end production guidance from 10,000 bbls/day to 11,000 - 13,000 bbls/day.