Total CEO slams French palm oil tax move

Total (TOT -0.8% ) CEO Patrick Pouyanne criticizes the French parliament's recent decision to remove tax breaks on palm oil in biofuels, saying the survival of its biorefinery in southern France is at stake.

TOT invested €300M ($330M) to convert its La Mede facility from a crude oil refinery into a biofuel plant, saving 250 jobs, but Pouyanne laments that "once the investments are finished, the rules are changed."

TOT will produce biofuels without palm oil for the French market and export its palm oil-based biofuels outside the country, Pouyanne says, citing Germany and Belgium.