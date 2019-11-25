Seeking Alpha
Wells Fargo sees headwinds building for Deckers Outdoor

Wells Fargo upgrades Deckers Outdoor (DECK +2.6%) to an Outperform rating after having the retailer slotted at Market Perform.

"We believe that the 2H20 weather outlook is improving, presenting upside potential to guidance (which embeds meaningful margin/EPS headwinds from weather). At a higher level, we believe DECK has a compelling portfolio structure, with a 'cash cow' UGG brand that is benefiting from a strengthening/diversified assortment, funding expansion of 2 key growth brands: Hoka and Koolaburra."

The firm thinks the Koolaburra business could grow 4X to 5X to $325M to $350M in annual revenue and add $1.50 to EPS by 2024.

WF's price target of $195 on Deckers reps around 20% upside potential and is above the sell-side average PT of $$184.59.

