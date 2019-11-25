Analog Devices Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.22 (-21.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.45B (-9.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ADI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 18 downward.