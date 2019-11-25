Nutrien to curtail largest potash mine due to rail strike

Nutrien (NTR +0.9%) says it will shut down its largest potash mine, at Rocanville in Saskatchewan, for two weeks beginning Dec. 2 because of the CN Rail strike.
"It is extremely disappointing that in a year when the agricultural sector has been severely impacted by poor weather and trade disputes, the CN strike will add further hardship to the Canadian agriculture industry," says NTR CEO Chuck Magro.
The strike has entered its seventh day, leaving more than 30 vessels waiting on Canada's Pacific coast, where NTR and Mosaic (MOS +2%) export potash from a terminal through their jointly owned Canpotex logistics company.
