Dell Technologies Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.59 (+3.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $23.03B (+1.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, DELL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 6 downward.