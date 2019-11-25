Bank of Nova Scotia Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is C$1.82 (+2.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$7.98B (+7.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, bns has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.