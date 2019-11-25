CytoSorbents to stop patient enrollment in REFRESH 2-AKI trial

CytoSorbents (CTSO -7.6% ) sinks to a 52-week low after saying it is pausing enrollment of its REFRESH 2-AKI study following a blinded, interim, milestone review of clinical study data by its data monitoring committee.

CTSO says there were no specific adverse events of clinical outcomes cited in the committee's initial recommendations, but additional data analysis and clinical data were needed to improve the monitoring of patient safety endpoints.

During the pause, CTSO says it will focus its clinical and financial resources to accelerate its clinical trial strategy to obtain FDA approval of its flagship CytoSorb product for other specific applications.

The REFRESH 2-AKI trial was evaluating the use of two CytoSorb cartridges in parallel during cardiac surgery to reduce the incidence or severity of acute kidney injury 48 hours after surgery in two select populations.