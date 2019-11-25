National Grid backs down, lifts New York gas ban

National Grid (NGG +1.4% ) says it will lift its ban on new natural gas hookups in New York state, backing down in its standoff with Gov. Cuomo.

NGG says it has found ways to serve all its customers in Brooklyn, Queens and on Long Island for the next two years, and will pay $36M in penalties, energy efficiency measures and clean energy projects.

NGG agrees to develop a long-term plan to meet gas demand in the state by June; regulators will appoint an independent monitor to oversee the company's cooperation with the agreement.

Cuomo had given NGG until tomorrow to respond to his threat to revoke its license to operate in the state; the fight started after New York rejected a gas pipeline expansion proposal the utility said was crucial to meet rising demand.