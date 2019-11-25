Morgan Stanley dials up the conviction on Mondelez International

Morgan Stanley expects accelerating topline growth out of Mondelez International (MDLZ +0.2% ) out of coming back from a meeting with management.

"Overall, we thought management's tone in the meetings was positive and confident. We came away with increased conviction that MDLZ's strategic changes are resulting in a sustained improved topline growth outlook, driven by both rebounding category growth and MDLZ market share trends, and that recent gross margin pressure is likely to dissipate in 2020 as Brazil supply chain hiccups are alleviated. We reiterate our OW on MDLZ as we believe positive strategic changes are resulting in an improved topline growth outlook and expect multiple expansion more towards multinational CPG peers (KO/PEP/CL/PG) as the market becomes more comfortable with the sustainability of an improved topline growth outlook."

MDLZ indicated during the meeting that capital allocation priorities remain returning capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, while keeping an eye on M&A opportunities.

Morgan Stanley reiterates an Overweight rating on Mondelez. 16 of 21 sell-side firms covering the stock are in the bull camp and the Quant Rating is also flashing Bullish.