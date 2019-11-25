Positive vibes on Burlington Stores ahead of earnings

Burlington Stores (BURL +1.3% ) is called a compelling buy at current levels by TheStreet just a day ahead of the retailer's earnings report.

"The company is a rare case of high growth in the industry, and the stock's forward P/E of 25x seems at least consistent with a story of rapidly-increasing sales and earnings," reasons Daniel Martin.

"In addition, shares of off-price retailers will probably fare better than most other names in the market during periods of distress and macroeconomic softness, which is a great diversification feature of a stock like Burlington Stores," he adds.

Burlington is also popular on Wall Street, with 16 of 24 firms covering the stock having a Buy-equivalent rating on the books.

Shares of Burlington are up 28% YTD.