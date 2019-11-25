Prudential cut to Sell at Citi, but shares hold up well

Prudential Financial (PRU -0.2% ) is only marginally lower even after Citigroup downgrades shares to Sell from Neutral with an $86 price target, trimmed from $88.

Citi Suneet Kamath says he had been concerned with when PRU would get back to above-peer growth and return on equity but now is concerned if the company can get there at all, particularly if interest rates remain low.

While Kamath still expects PRU will achieve $500M of margin expansion by year-end 2022, he thinks some of this benefit could be offset if rates remain low, and the stock's current valuation does not reflect this uncertainty.

PRU's average Sell Side Rating and Quant Rating both are Neutral, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish.