Resorts World shifts from heavy Asian focus
Nov. 25, 2019 2:25 PM ETGenting Berhad (GEBHF)GEBHFBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The developers of Resorts World are toning down the Asian flare in a bit of departure from the original plan to cater to affluent Asian tourists.
- "Resorts World Las Vegas will combine traditional and modern architecture, weaving a new luxury hotel experience into the fabric of Las Vegas with Asian-inspired touches, progressive technology, and world-class guest service," reads the latest update from property owner Genting Group (OTCPK:GEBHF).
- The downturn of the Chinese economy and ongoing trade war between China and the U.S. could be factors in the decision to make the property attractive to a broader base.
- The property sits between Treasure Island and Trump International.
- The much-delayed casino hotel is expected to open late in 2020.