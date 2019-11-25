Resorts Worlds shifts from heavy Asian focus

The developers of Resorts World are toning down the Asian flare in a bit of departure from the original plan to cater to affluent Asian tourists.

"Resorts World Las Vegas will combine traditional and modern architecture, weaving a new luxury hotel experience into the fabric of Las Vegas with Asian-inspired touches, progressive technology, and world-class guest service," reads the latest update from property owner Genting Group (OTCPK:GEBHF).

The downturn of the Chinese economy and ongoing trade war between China and the U.S. could be factors in the decision to make the property attractive to a broader base.

The property sits between Treasure Island and Trump International.

The much-delayed casino-hotel is expected to open late in 2020.