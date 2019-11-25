JanOne acquires license for artery disease treatment

JanOne (JAN +79.2% ) spikes after announcing a licensing agreement for its TV1001SR treatment for peripheral artery disease.

JAN says the deal with LSU Health Shreveport, UAB Research Foundation and TheraVasc provides a worldwide, exclusive license for TV1001SR along with a portfolio of 30 patents and other intellectual property relating to the sustained release of sodium nitrite.

The company thinks TV1001SR will be a groundbreaking treatment for patients with PAD, for which there is no known efficacious single-drug treatment and affects more than 200M people worldwide and 8.5M in the U.S.