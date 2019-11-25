Bed Bath & Beyond +8% on BAML confidence

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) rallies after positive comments from Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst Curtis Nagle.

"We continue to see a substantial opportunity for higher earnings and share price performance for BBBY through: 1) divesting non-core and unprofitable assets; 2) cost reductions and store rationalization after years of highly inefficient spending; 3) the sale of real estate and secondary concepts; and 4) significant improvements to product merchandising, sourcing and in-store and online operations."

The firm keeps a Buy rating on BBBY and price objective of $20 (+50% upside potential).