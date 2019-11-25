Amarin's Vescepa to become 'blockbuster,' analyst says in maintaining Buy

Amarin (AMRN +1.3% ) is up after Aegis analyst Nathan Weinstein says the company's Vascepa is "well on the way to becoming a blockbuster drug," which can achieve greater than $1B in annual sales and "peak sales significantly above that."

In a a "conservative base case" where the drug is approved for secondary prevention along with additional patient qualifications, Vascepa could achieve sales "north of $2B a year" by 2025, Weinstein says in maintaining his Buy rating and $23 price target on the shares.

Also, Jefferies analyst Michael Yee says investors should use AMRN's recent pullback as a buying opportunity, expecting a strong 2020 launch for Vascepa and noting the company has doubled its salesforce and is launching direct-to-consumer.

AMRN's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating both are Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.