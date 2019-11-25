Uber's London license could be 'seismic blow' - Wedbush

Wedbush analysts Daniel Ives and Ygal Arounian say Uber (UBER -1.4% ) was caught "flat footed" by London's decision to pull its license.

The analysts say Uber's "horror show of bad news since its IPO continues."

Uber can continue to operate in the city pending an appeal, but if the company ultimately loses, Wedbush says it would be a "seismic blow" to its European operations.

London is Uber's largest city in Europe, with 3.5M riders and 45,000 licensed drivers.

Wedbush maintains an Outperform rating on the stock. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.