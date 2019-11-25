Plug Power in rally mode as B. Riley analyst lifts price target to $6

Plug Power (PLUG +10.4% ) pushes to multi-year highs as B. Riley FBR reiterates its Buy rating and raises its price target to $6/share from $3.50, equaling ~6x EV/revenues.

B. Riley analyst Christopher Van Horn thinks the multiple is appropriate, given PLUG's implied 35% five-year compound annual growth rate from his 2019 revenue estimates, and nearly 90% four-year CAGR from his 2020 adjusted EBITDA estimate.

PLUG's long-term revenue target of $1B over the next five years, with $200M in adjusted EBITDA, "seems highly probable," given recent industry- and company-specific fundamentals, says Van Horn, who believes the stock and PLUG's fuel cell technology seem to be at an inflection point and that the company is better positioned in its core material handling business than ever before.

PLUG's average Sell Side Rating is Very Bullish, but both its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral.