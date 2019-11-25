Global Blood confirms FDA approval of Oxbryta

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) confirms that the FDA granted accelerated approval for Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets for the treatment of sickle cell disease in adults and children 12 years of age and older.

Oxbryta is said to be the first approved treatment that directly inhibits sickle hemoglobin polymerization, the root cause of SCD.

The medicine is expected to be available through the company's specialty pharmacy partner network within two weeks.

Previously: Global Blood Therapeutics +7% on report of FDA win (Nov. 25)

Source: Press Release