Caleres -2% after light profit outlook

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) reports Famous Footwear same-store sales were up 2.5% in Q3.

The retailer says its gross margin was 40.4% of sales during the quarter vs 40.3% a year ago and operating margin was 5.6% of sales vs. 6.0% a year ago.

Looking ahead, Caleres narrows full-year profit guidance to a range of $2.35 to $2.40 vs. $2.35 to $2.45 prior view and $2.42 consensus.

Shares of Caleres are down 1.98% AH to $21.79.

