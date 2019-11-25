Nutanix +15.8% after upside Q1

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) gains 15.8% after Q1 beats with in-line Q2 earnings guidance.

Q1 adjusted gross margin matched consensus at 80.1%, compared to 78.6% in last year's quarter.

Billings totaled $380M, down from last year's $383.6M due to the ongoing transition to subscription and "significant reduction" of hardware billings.

Software and support revenue was up 9% Y/Y to $305M.

Q2 outlook has software and support billings of $410-$420M, software and support revenue of $330-$335M, gross margin of 80%, and a net loss per share of ~$0.70, in line with the analyst consensus estimate.

The FY20 view has software and support billings of $1.65-$1.75B and revenue of $1.3-$1.4B with gross margin of 80%.

Earnings call starts at 4:30 PM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.