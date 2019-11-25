Valero reaches deal for three more Mexican refined product terminals

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) says it signed long-term agreements for the use of three new refined product terminals in Mexico.

VLO says the Guadalajara and Monterrey terminals will be built under separate joint venture arrangements with affiliates of Grupo Mexico with VLO providing no cash contribution, while the Altamira terminal will be funded and constructed by Operadora de Terminales Marítimas, and is designed to offer VLO access, under a long-term terminal service agreement, to a second port facility for imports of refined products.

VLO announced in 2017 long-term agreements for three refined product terminals located in the Port of Veracruz, Puebla and Mexico City; all three terminals are under construction and are expected to begin serving customers in 2020.

VLO expects the six new terminals to provide an integrated system of 5.8M barrels of storage capacity to supply four of Mexico's largest metropolitan areas and smaller fuel markets throughout the country.