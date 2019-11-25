PVH cautious on holiday quarter

PVH (NYSE:PVH) tracks slightly higher after topping Q3 estimates, but issuing cautious guidance.

The company sees Q4 revenue of ~$2.53B (level with consensus) and EPS of $1.77 to $1.79 vs. $1.82 consensus. For the full year, PVH anticipates revenue of ~$9.75B vs. $9.79B consensus and EPS of $9.43 to $9.45 vs. $9.39 consensus.

PVH says it's taking a prudent approach to planning its business for the holiday quarter. "We believe the current holiday season will be very competitive and highly promotional, and expect that the macroeconomic and geopolitical volatility we are experiencing globally will remain a headwind," warns PVH.

PVH +0.44% AH.

