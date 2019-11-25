Trade optimism, merger moves propel stocks to new heights

Wall Street's three major averages jumped to fresh closing highs after a one-week lull, as signs pointed to progress toward a U.S.-China on a trade truce, while a burst of M&A deals also lifted sentiment.

In a key sticking point in the trade negotiations, China reportedly will raise penalties for violating intellectual property rights and may lower punishment thresholds for IP theft, according to initial guidelines published yesterday by the Chinese government.

And three big deals were confirmed today: Charles Schwab is buying smaller discount broker TD Ameritrade, eBay sold ticket buying company StubHub, and LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is buying Tiffany.

The S&P's information technology sector (+1.4%), which typically outperforms when trade sentiment is positive, topped today's leaderboard amid strength in semiconductor stocks.

The health care (+1.1%) and consumer discretionary (+0.9%) sectors also enjoyed outsized gains, while the utilities sector (-0.4%) was the only group to finish in the red.

U.S. Treasury prices ended higher despite the risk-on sentiment in the stock market, with the two-year yield dropping 2 bps to 1.61% and the 10-year yield edging lower by a basis point to 1.76%.

WTI January crude closed +0.2% to $58.01/bbl.