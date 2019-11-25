HPE -3.4% after revenue miss

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) -3.4% reports mixed Q4 results that beat earnings estimates but missed on revenue.

HPE's outlook includes inline EPS for Q1 and FY20, seeing $0.42-0.46 and $1.78-1.94, respectively.

In Q4, Hybrid IT revenue fell short of estimates with $5.67B versus $5.74B with the most notable weakness in Storage.

Intelligent Edge also fell short with $723M in overall sales (consensus: $767.5M) and Aruba product reporting $620M versus the $668M consensus.

Cash flow from operations totaled $1.43B.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.