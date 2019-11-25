Newmont Goldcorp to sell Red Lake mine in deal up to $475M

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) agrees to sell its Red Lake mine in Ontario to Evolution Mining (OTCPK:CAHPF) for $375M in cash and as much as $100M in contingent payments tied to new resource discoveries.

NEM says the deal will strengthen its balance sheet and provide ongoing exposure to new discoveries at Red Lake.

NEM had said the mine, which was acquired in the Goldcorp merger, was up for sale, as part of its plan to shed $1B-$1.5B in assets over the next two years.