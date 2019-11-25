ACADIA -2% after mixed pimavanserin results

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) slips 2% after the results from its ADVANCE study of pimavanserin as a treatment for negative symptoms of schizophrenia.

The study narrowly met its primary endpoint, the change from baseline to week 26 on the Negative Symptom Assessment-16 compared to placebo. A greater improvement was seen in 53.8% of the 107 patients receiving the 34 mg dose.

Pimavanserin failed to meet the secondary endpoint of separating from placebo on the Personal and Social Performance scale.

The company plans to launch a second pivotal study with the 34 mg dose in H1 2020.