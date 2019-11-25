Fortis announces C$1.1B in concurrent stock offerings

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) -1.9% after-hours after unveiling plans for C$1.1B in public offerings of common shares, comprised of a C$600M bought deal financing and a concurrent C$500M offering to an institutional investor.

FTS says the underwriters will purchase on a bought deal basis and sell to the public ~11.5M common shares at C$52.15 each, with an option to purchase up to an additional ~1.72M shares.

Together with the bought deal, FTS says an unnamed U.S. institutional investor will purchase ~9.58M common shares at C$52.15/share.

FTS says the net proceeds will be used to fund its capital plan and pay down debt, as well as for general corporate purposes.