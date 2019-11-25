Sterling Construction secures $43.6M of projects by Caltrans

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) subsidiary, Myers & Sons Construction, LLC has been awarded two California highway projects totaling $43.6M, by the California Department of Transportation (“CalTrans”).

The first project is a $55.1M 50/50 joint venture project with FBD Vanguard Construction, Inc., of which Myers backlog and revenues will be ~$27.6M. This project involves reconstruction and repair of a twenty-mile stretch of highway and is scheduled to commence in January 2020 and expected to complete in 2021.

The second project is a $16M project in Riverside and entails the replacement of about 10,000 cubic yards of concrete slabs along a 9.5-mile stretch of Route 15 in Riverside County, CA. Project is scheduled to begin by the end of 2019, with a targeted completion date of summer 2021.